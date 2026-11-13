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Home invasion suspects terrorize rural Paso Robles residents
11 days ago
Two teenage gang members from the Central Valley terrorized several rural Paso Robles residents during a home invasion on Thursday evening. The two teens knocked on the door of a residence on Blue Heron Lane in Heritage Ranch, and then forced their way inside when the door was answered. Once inside, the suspects held the occupants at gunpoint and forced them to be secluded in a room while making threats against them.
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