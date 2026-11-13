undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warrenton community looks at next steps after stabbing at middle school
By Hailey Hester, KOMU 8 Reporter,11 days ago
WARRENTON — Warrenton school leaders are reviewing safety procedures and expanding mental health resources after a stabbing at Black Hawk Middle School injured two students and a teacher. As students prepare to return to class Tuesday, the Warren County R-III School District is considering additional security measures and seeking...