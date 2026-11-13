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Steep Canyon Rangers ready for its ‘Next Act’
By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski,11 days ago
As a child in Columbia, South Carolina, Barrett Smith attended his first concert: a Huey Lewis and the News show in the 1980s. After the concert seemingly ended, a young Smith joined the raucous crowd, who hoped Huey Lewis and the News would return. The “Power of Love” band came back to the stage for an encore, and Smith was sure he had something to do with it.