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Pinto's Overtime Birthday Gift Gives Senators 4-3 OT Win Over Colorado
By Steve Warne,10 days ago
Shane Pinto opened and closed the scoring on Thursday night as the Senators defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre. The victory was the Senators' third in their last four games, a stretch in which they've collected seven of a possible eight points. The Sens improved to 12-6-2 on the season as they continue to bank valuable points in the Eastern Conference standings.