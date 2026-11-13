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Oklahoma insurance commissioner announces $45 million State Farm settlement
By Janna Clark,11 days ago
Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready announced Nov. 13 that his office has completed a market conduct examination of State Farm and reached a $45 million settlement with the company. The announcement came after Mulready missed an earlier deadline to finish the investigation. The agreement includes at least $35 million for...
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