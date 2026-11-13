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Caldwell Zoo issues statement following opinions over its Halloween decorations
9 days ago
The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler has issued a statement after recent opinions and petitions called the zoo's Halloween decorations "distressing for young children." In a statement this week, the zoo said that it understands guests have voiced concerns over its decor and calling them "too much" for small kids. The zoo assured the public that their opinions were noticed.