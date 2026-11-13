\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=16Kldo_1H487cuL00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Kldo_1H487cuL00" width="1229" height="500" >\u003c/figure>\u003cp>Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Last week, we went 62-10 and 2-0 in the county\u003c/p>\u003cp>Last week: 62-10\u003c/p>\u003cp>County: 2-0\u003c/p>\u003cp>For the season: 198-56 (78%)\u003c/p>\u003cp>County season: 81-19 (81%)\u003c/p>\u003cp>HOME TEAM IN CAPS\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>COUNTY\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Bishop Carroll 23, ANDOVER 21\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>STATE\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class 6A\u003c/p>\u003cp>MILL VALLEY 41, Olathe North 24\u003c/p>\u003cp>GARDNER EDGERTON 21, Olathe NW 20\u003c/p>\u003cp>DERBY 44, Wichita NW 14\u003c/p>\u003cp>Manhattan 17, MAIZE 14\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class 5A\u003c/p>\u003cp>Blue Valley 33, DE SOTO 24\u003c/p>\u003cp>SPRING HILL 34, Basehor-Linwood 17\u003c/p>\u003cp>KAPAUN 49, Hays 24\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class 4A\u003c/p>\u003cp>BISHOP MIEGE 49, Eudora 17\u003c/p>\u003cp>TONGANOXIE 23, Ottawa 7\u003c/p>\u003cp>MCPHERSON 28, Wellington 21\u003c/p>\u003cp>Buhler 38, WAMEGO 35\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class 3A\u003c/p>\u003cp>FRONTENAC 18, Baldwin 14\u003c/p>\u003cp>JEFFERSON WEST 37, Nemaha Central 24\u003c/p>\u003cp>ANDALE 48, Hoisington 16\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hesston 22, HOLCOMB 20\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class 2A\u003c/p>\u003cp>SILVER LAKE 48, Riverside 6\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sabetha 19, CANEY VALLEY 7\u003c/p>\u003cp>COUNCIL GROVE 32, Garden Plain 31\u003c/p>\u003cp>MARYSVILLE 24, Beloit 18\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class 1A\u003c/p>\u003cp>ST. MARY’S 26, Centralia 19\u003c/p>\u003cp>ROSSVILLE 27, Olpe 9\u003c/p>\u003cp>STERLING 46, Smith Center 28\u003c/p>\u003cp>THOMAS MORE PREP 27, Inman 24\u003c/p>\u003cp>8-MAN I\u003c/p>\u003cp>OSWEGO 54, Canton-Galva 6\u003c/p>\u003cp>SOUTH SUMNER 40, Clifton-Clyde 32\u003c/p>\u003cp>LINCOLN 26, Hoxie 18\u003c/p>\u003cp>SOUTH CENTRAL 32, Wichita County 24\u003c/p>\u003cp>8-MAN II\u003c/p>\u003cp>CUNNINGHAM 38, Hanover 22\u003c/p>\u003cp>Axtell 62, LEBO 16\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sylvan-Lucas Unified 36, HODGEMAN COUNTY 28\u003c/p>\u003cp>LITTLE RIVER 58, Victoria 12\u003c/p>\u003cp>6-MAN\u003c/p>\u003cp>Otis-Bison 34, PEABODY-BURNS 28\u003c/p>\u003cp>TESSCOTT 74, Logan 8\u003c/p>\u003cp>INGALLS 64, Wheatland-Grinnell 18\u003c/p>\u003cp>WESKAN 60, South Barber 14\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>