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Plans for proposed light rail line to Austin airport speed up
By John Egan,10 days ago
The proposed three-mile light rail route between East Riverside Drive and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is now on a faster track. The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) announced in a November 10 memo that it is "expediting planning activities to ensure the airport extension can be integrated with other major infrastructure investments underway across the region."