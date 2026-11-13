undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Congress Changed Hands. Corporate America Still Holds the Cards.
By Joe Maxwell,10 days ago
I was a beginning farmer when Earl Butz, President Nixon’s secretary of agriculture, told us to plant from fence row to fence row. It was 1973. We were going to feed the world. Farmers were encouraged to expand, specialize, and produce more. Many diversified farms became increasingly dependent on selling grain into national and international markets.