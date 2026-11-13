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Bronze Age: This “Clasico” Bronco Badlands Wraps A New Bilstein Suspension In Hand-Laid Paint With A Classic Feel
11 days ago
The "Clasico" 2023 Bronco Badlands: custom bronze paint, 37-inch tires and Bilstein B8 8112 position-sensitive coilovers. OffRoadXtreme.com is everything off-road! The internet's newest online magazine dedicated to off-road performance, performance trucks, Jeeps & racing!. The full story continues on Off Road Xtreme. TheFOAT uses cookies to offer you a better...