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Salem College Students Volunteer at Wake Forest University School of Medicine Health Fair
11 days ago
Salem College Spanish students recently joined Wake Forest University School of Medicine’s annual Share the Health Fair, held at the Downtown Health Plaza in Winston-Salem. The event provides free health screenings, medical consultations, and information about community health resources to residents, regardless of their health insurance status. Professor Ana León-Távora, Director of World Languages and Cultures and Race and Ethnicity at Salem College, was invited by Wake Forest University School of Medicine to coordinate student volunteers to assist Spanish-speaking members of the Latino community attending the fair. Fourteen students enthusiastically responded to the invitation, primarily from Professor León-Távora’s Spanish Translation course, along with students enrolled in Advanced Spanish Grammar and Composition.