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A Philadelphia Crew Ran About 60 Carjackings in a Year, Prosecutors Say. Sentences Run 35 Years to Life Plus 138
By Kyle Matthews,8 days ago
A federal judge in Philadelphia sentenced Mikal McCracken, 24, to life in prison plus 138 years for a carjacking that killed a former Marine on Feb. 6, 2022, for conspiring to murder the locksmith who cut a replacement key for the stolen car six days later, and for 19 other armed carjackings. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania laid out the sentences in an Oct. 30 release that was updated Nov. 2.
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