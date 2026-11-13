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All flights at Tallahassee International Airport delayed as FAA orders nationwide ground stop
By WCTV StaffMishalynn BrownTamia Williams,11 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, all flights at Tallahassee International Airport are delayed, according to the airport’s online departures board. The groundstop was ordered after a communication issue at the regional air traffic control centers, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary...