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‘It honors the community’s ancestors’: Gadsden Green community to receive historical marker
By Maya Brown,11 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) — One of the most significantly impacted communities on the Westside of Charleston is finally getting a historical marker. Gadsden Green, otherwise known as Back da Green, is a Charleston Housing Authority community where the largest African American settlement on the peninsula once thrived. With concerted...