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Fraggle Rock’s Holiday Special Puts Wembley in Charge of Holiday Cheer
10 days ago
Wembley gets a new job and a problem he never expected in Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift, the musical special premiering worldwide on Apple TV on Friday, December 4, 2026. Named Spirit Captain, he sets out to bring holiday cheer to the Rock. Then the Fraggles unknowingly take a snow globe that matters to Doc, leaving Wembley to figure out how to return it. In the official trailer announcement, Apple also confirmed musical performances by returning cast member Lilli Cooper and guest Nicole Scherzinger.