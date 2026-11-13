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“The Mechanical People Are the Ones That Really Drive the Sport:” Strange Engineering’s Jeff Stange on Backing the DI 30 Under 30
8 days ago
Long before Mike Green was a two-time world champion Top Fuel crew chief, Jeff Stange knew him as the rear end guy on a Lee Beard-tuned dragster. He knew Neal Strausbaugh, now co-crew chief on Leah Pruett’s Tony Stewart Racing Top Fuel dragster, when Strausbaugh had the same job, and he knew Dean “Guido” Antonelli when Antonelli was a crew member at John Force Racing. That history goes a long way toward explaining why Strange Engineering, the Morton Grove, Illinois-based driveline and suspension manufacturer Stange leads as president, is a longtime supporter of the Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30…