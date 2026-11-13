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Four Pinions, More Muscle: Eaton’s ELocker Lineup Grows Into Dana 60 And Dana 80 Territory
10 days ago
Eaton debuts its 4-pinion ELocker differentials for Dana 60 and Dana 80 rear axles at SEMA 2026, built stronger for heavy-duty trucks. OffRoadXtreme.com is everything off-road! The internet's newest online magazine dedicated to off-road performance, performance trucks, Jeeps & racing!. The full story continues on Off Road Xtreme. TheFOAT uses...