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Carl Stevens Jr. on World Series of Pro Mod: “In My Opinion, There’s Nothing Bigger”
10 days ago
People slept on Carl Stevens Jr. prior to the 2018 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod. Wes Buck was not one of them. “I’ve always respected his capabilities, and I knew when he accepted his invitation in 2018 that he’d be a problem, that he’d have a shot at winning it,” Buck says. “If you paid attention to Pro Mod racing at all, you knew Carl was a hitter. Matter of fact, he was kind of known for being a long ball hitter. It reminds me a little bit of Jason Scruggs back in the day, a guy who just went to the track looking to set records as much as anything else.”