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Sioux Falls Christian shuts out Lennox, claims back-to-back championship titles
By SDPB,11 days ago
Sioux Falls Christian Chargers are back-to-back 11A State champions, after defeating the Lennox Orioles 41-0. It’s the second time the school has gone back-to-back. The defense forced multiple turnovers early, which gave the Chargers offense short fields to capitalize on. The team scored each time, giving Lennox an early deficit the team wasn’t able to overcome.
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