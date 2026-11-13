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FREE LIVE DRAG RACING: The Fall GALOT 250 Bracket Race Is On With $20,000 To Win Friday and Saturday, Plus Shootouts!
10 days ago
Dan Fletcher entered the promotion game a couple of years ago, putting on the Fall GALOT 250. Last year he got the Spring Galot 250 going as well! The fall event is a single entry event, limited to 250 cars, and has a $20,000 to win prize both Friday and Saturday. If you make it to the 5th round, you’ll have paid for your entry AND buyback so the purse is pretty good and Fletcher’s moto is Races Run Right which we dig. All the action is live, and FREE, thanks to great sponsors and the fine folks at MotorManiaTV who are out covering this one. Check out all the action LIVE below and let us know…