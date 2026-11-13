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Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Big Break Ahead of Return
By J.R. DeGroote,11 days ago
Deshaun Watson’s return to the Cleveland Browns’ lineup will come against a Houston Texans defense suddenly missing two important pieces. Houston ruled out edge rusher Danielle Hunter and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on Friday, giving Watson a more favorable matchup against his former team. Hunter is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Al-Shaair has a groin issue.