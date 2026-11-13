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Volunteer Kansas hosts event to support Kansas troops at Christmastime
By Brianna Stucky,11 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteer Kansas hosted Presents in a Package event, which supports deployed troops. For five years, volunteers have come together to create care packages deployed Kansas service members who will celebrate Christmas thousands of miles from home. The packages contain toiletries, food items, entertainment, Christmas items and...
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