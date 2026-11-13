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🔴 Live updates: Nashville flights delayed, canceled following nationwide ground stop in the U.S. Here’s what we know
By Caleb WethingtonChasity MaynardJaxon Steward,11 days ago
Departure boards at Nashville International Airport showed widespread flight delays Friday afternoon after a nationwide ground stop. The Federal Aviation Administration said communications problems at regional air traffic control centers prompted the ground stop. Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest flight status. For Context. This is the...