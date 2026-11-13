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Activist Investing Today: King & Spalding's Morgan on Retail Voting Programs, Shareholder Activism
11 days ago
Retail voting programs could gradually gain traction among companies with large individual shareholder bases, Elizabeth Morgan, partner at King & Spalding LLP, said in an interview on the Activist Investing Today podcast. ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM) reported 3% uptake within months, she said, while Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) program provides a framework for other companies.