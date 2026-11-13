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Glenside Book Garden thriving in its first month, grand opening + new lounge + expanded hours coming soon
11 days ago
Glenside Book Garden, located at 10 E Glenside Avenue, officially opened for business on October 17. The new living-room style bookshop offers a selection of classics, favorites, and current bestsellers. Owner and Glenside native Shawn Pistorino said the first month has been a success, with more facets coming soon. “We’re...