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City of Liberty Hill pursuing acquisition of River Ranch Inn, $1 million in EDC funding proposed
By Rachel Madison Owner/Publisher,10 days ago
The City of Liberty Hill is pursuing the acquisition of River Ranch Inn, an approximately 18-acre property located at 1030 County Road 279, with the Liberty Hill Economic Development Corporation (EDC) scheduled to consider contributing up to $1 million toward the purchase. According to documents released ahead of the EDC's...
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