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CA Insurance Department accidentally reveals another judge complained about internal misconduct
By CalMatters,10 days ago
This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. California’s Insurance Department reversed course Friday and chose to talk about a lawsuit brought by a former administrative judge against Commissioner Ricardo Lara and others, which accuses them of illegally approving rate increases. In doing so, the...