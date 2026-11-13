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New Book Chronicles the History of Flight
By General Aviation News Staff,10 days ago
MELBOURNE, Australia — A new history of aviation and spaceflight, “To The Skies: Aircraft, Rockets and the Fight to Fly,” has been released. The book, written by Jason Wardle, traces the development of human flight from early experiments and ballooning through powered aircraft, general and commercial aviation, the jet age, rockets, satellites, and today’s reusable launch systems.