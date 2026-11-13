undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vista Village: Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new apartment community in Wauwatosa
By CBS 58 Newsroom,11 days ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday, for a high-profile construction project in Wauwatosa's village district. Vista Village, a 153-apartment community in the heart of the village, now stands at the former site of St. Bernard's Church on Harwood Avenue. Developers say a partnership with...
1