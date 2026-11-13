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Wing's Walmart Drones Reach Louisiana Before Wing's Own Map Does
By Haye Kesteloo,11 days ago
Wing has been delivering Walmart orders by drone in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, since October, Baton Rouge station WBRZ reported on Friday. WBRZ calls the city of about 7,800 people, some 40 miles (64 km) northwest of New Orleans, the first in the state with Walmart drone delivery. A Wing spokesperson briefed the Ponchatoula City Council on the service on Monday, November 9.
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