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FAA nationwide ground stop causes flight delays at ENC airports
By News 12 Staff,11 days ago
Which airports in Eastern North Carolina were affected by the FAA ground stop?. Why is this ground stop considered the third major event in recent aviation history?. GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Flights at several eastern North Carolina airports are experiencing delays Friday evening after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, citing "extraordinary circumstances" and safety concerns.