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Philadelphia Man, 32, Accused of Grooming, Assaulting Child in Abington Twp
By David Rosen,11 days ago
A 32-year-old Philadelphia man is facing charges in two Pennsylvania counties after investigators say he groomed a child he met on social media, met with her in person multiple times in Abington Township and sexually assaulted her during one of those meetings. Drevaughn Core was arraigned on the Montgomery County charges and had bail set at $99,000 cash, according to Abington Township, with police continuing to investigate while he remains in custody.