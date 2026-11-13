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Grahame Lesh & Friends Stack 30-Minute “Dark Star” > “Low Spark” Sandwich on Night One in Hollywood
By Josh Martin,11 days ago
The night after joining Emmylou Harris, Elvis Costello, and Sheryl Crow at a tribute concert for the late Gram Parsons at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, Grahame Lesh was once again busy paying homage—this time, to legends much closer to his own lineage. Grahame Lesh & Friends (GLAF) opened a three-night run inside the Masonic Lodge at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery with a show built from the songbooks of Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, and the Grateful Dead.