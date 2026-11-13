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Trenton Man Convicted in 2022 Drive-By That Killed Teen, Wounded Woman
By Michael Taylor,10 days ago
A Mercer County jury convicted a 28-year-old Trenton man on Thursday, November 5, in the 2022 drive-by shooting that killed 19-year-old Shimon Nesmith Jr. and left a 21-year-old woman wounded in the face and both legs. Quashawn Hightower now faces decades behind bars after jurors found him guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and receiving stolen property.