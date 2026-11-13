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Huang scandal fallout reaches White House, Congress expands investigations to Lutnick
By AHTRA ELNASHAR,11 days ago
What Singapore-based company did Lutnick's department resist blacklisting?. How much did Jensen Huang reportedly donate to Trump's White House ballroom?. The downfall of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, triggered by his extramarital affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, continued to send shockwaves down Pennsylvania Avenue Friday. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the Department of Commerce, under Secretary Howard Lutnick, resisted efforts to blacklist a Singapore-based computing company linked to the suspected spy.