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Family Dollar to pay $63M settlement after Utah, FTC allege company overcharged customers
By Logan Stefanich KSL,11 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Family Dollar will pay a $63 million settlement to resolve allegations that the company charged customers more at the register than its advertised prices on the shelves, price tags and advertisements. Utah — along with Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska,...