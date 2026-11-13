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John Cena Talks Retirement, WWE Rumors on CM Punk, AJ Styles, Gunther vs. Finn Balor
By Mike Chiari,11 days ago
"I don't wanna confuse the consumer. If I show up in dress shoes in a suit with a pocket watch, hopefully the consumer isn't gonna think one more match. John's not really done. That didn't work. They still chanted one more match. And I love wearing suits. Also, Cody Rhodes gets beat up in suits. So, the one thing I was trying to accomplish was really murky."