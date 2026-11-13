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Glendale College Honors Fernando Valenzuela
By Contributing Editor,11 days ago
The Glendale Community College Board of Trustees proclaimed November Fernando Valenzuela Month, honoring the late Dodgers pitching legend’s baseball career, philanthropy and ties to the college, officials announced Friday. The board approved the proclamation Tuesday, with members of Valenzuela’s family attending the meeting. Valenzuela, known as “El Toro,”...
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