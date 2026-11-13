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LA Prepares for Next Set of City Charter Proposals
By Contributing Editor,11 days ago
A Los Angeles City Council committee was preparing Friday to take on council expansion as its next project for governance reform. The five-member Ad Hoc Committee on Charter Review met Friday for a special meeting to discuss the outcome of eight measures that were on the Nov. 3 ballot. Each of those measures were overwhelmingly approved by city voters, making drastic changes to L.A.’s City Charter, or what is referred to as the city’s constitution.