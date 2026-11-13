undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
4 Things Pochettino Must Fix At Manchester United
By Luis Miguel Echegaray,10 days ago
So there you have it. On Friday, Mauricio Pochettino shed his tears in an emotional press conference ahead of the United States men’s national team’s Concacaf Nations League two-legged quarterfinal series against Haiti, confirming what we all knew. The Argentinian is off to Manchester United with a desire to once again reclaim redemption as the 54-year-old manager – formerly at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea — feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League.