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Nationwide ground stop disrupts travel at Laredo International Airport
By Alex CanoLuis Enrique Vela,11 days ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A nationwide ground stop is disrupting travel plans nationwide, including for passengers at Laredo International Airport. Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño said the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused departures nationwide because of a communications issue affecting air traffic control centers. Treviño said the FAA’s...