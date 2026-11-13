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Pass the Farm Bill Now or Start Over? Policy Analysts Weigh Ag’s Path After the Midterms
By Jesse Allen,11 days ago
Breaking New Ground is an Agriculture of America series on what the 2026 midterm elections mean for farmers and ranchers. Jesse Allen sits down with newly elected federal and state officials to hear their plans for agriculture, and with policy analysts from across the country to break down how the new political landscape could shape farm policy, trade, animal health, and rural America.