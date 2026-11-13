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Points4Purpose Targets $31 Billion Loyalty Market With Expanded US Payments Capabilities to Drive Customer Lifetime Value
9 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11, 2026 – Points4Purpose, the customer engagement, loyalty, payments, and charitable giving platform, has expanded its capabilities and team in the U.S., enabling businesses to turn everyday Point of Sale (POS) transactions into Customer Lifetime Value (CLV). Now available with leading platforms including Clover Marketplace and Fluz, it enables businesses to drive revenue while helping generate vital fundraising for worthy local causes.