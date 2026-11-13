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Puza’s “State of the City” Fills the KDT with Facts, Music and Hope
11 days ago
The newly-reelected Mayor Freddy Puza’s “State of the City” speech on Nov. 12, 2026 was a moment of inspired celebration for the community, and a reflection of the previous year’s challenges and accomplishments. The Kirk Douglas Theater was crowded with supporters along side city staff and local elected officials, and the mood was buoyant with the post-election wave of success.