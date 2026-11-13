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Trustees Questioning of Lakewood’s RedTail Golf Club Financing: “Financial Oversight Is Not Micromanagement”
By Cal Skinner,9 days ago
Five of Lakewood’s Village Trustees have been seeking clarification about the financing of the village’s golf course clubhouse. Here is Trustee Jason McMahon’s reply to Village President David Stavropoulos:. RedTail Golf Course: Financial Oversight Is Not Micromanagement. Reviewing interfund borrowing and requesting financial records is not micromanagement.
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