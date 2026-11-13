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9 Chefs on the Meals They're Traveling For in 2027—From Korean Soups to Peruvian Ceviche
By Oset Babür-Winter,10 days ago
Any professional chef can confirm that while menu development, staffing, interior design, and operations are all part of running a restaurant or kitchen, finding the time to travel in search of different flavors often feels like a rare luxury. But spending time in a different city or region is key to staying inspired. Even a quick weekend getaway can lead to incorporating new ingredients in familiar dishes, serve as an opportunity to learn a new culinary technique, help forge a connection with one’s own heritage, or connect with peers who are pushing the industry forward.