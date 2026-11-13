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Lyon County Planning and Appeals Board makes recommendation for approval of updated solar zoning regulations Thursday; County commissioners to consider the document in December
By Tagan Trahoon,11 days ago
Lyon County’s new solar zoning regulations are ready for final approval from county commissioners. During their regular meeting Thursday evening, the county planning and appeals board approved a recommendation for approval to the Lyon County Commission 5-0. County Zoning Director Sam Seeley says he will have a final document prepared and ready for consideration at the commission’s December 3rd meeting.