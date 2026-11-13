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Debate over proposed changes to Springfield Water and Sewer continues
By Hanna GuidryMark Gardyna,11 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re following up on a story we brought you earlier this week, officials responded to the local battle to expand Springfield’s Water and Sewer Commission outside the city. On Monday, Local leaders called for change, demanding an expansion of the original three-member board appointed by Springfield’s mayor.