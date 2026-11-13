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State agency requesting Eversource be audited for handling of April data breach
By Melissa Cooney,11 days ago
Did Eversource do enough to protect customers from, and warn them about, a data breach? The Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel (OCC) doesn’t think so. The situation dates back to April 14, when an attacker breached Eversource and eventually customer data. More than 10 days later, Eversource learned of the cyberattack, according to OCC.
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