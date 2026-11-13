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Women’s Basketball Routs Troy 72-46 Friday at the Curb
11 days ago
Bruins Pick Up First Win of 2026-27; Criswell, Jordan and McCarn Score in Double Figures. NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Behind a trio of double-figure scorers and a plus-nine rebounding margin, the Belmont University women's basketball team earned its first victory of the young season with a dominant 72-46 win over Troy University Friday afternoon inside the Curb Event Center. The Bruins (1-3) grabbed 20 of their 51 rebounds off the offensive glass and scored 25 points from 20 forced turnovers. Graduate guards Katie Criswell (17) and Kenley McCarn (12), along with freshman point guard Chelby Jordan (15), scored in double figures to lead Belmont.
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